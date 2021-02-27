STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kolkata businessman interrogated by CBI in coal pilferage case

A CBI team had examined Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira on Tuesday in connection with the coal pilferage case.

Published: 27th February 2021 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

A view of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in New Delhi. (File photo | Express)

By PTI

KOLKATA:The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday interrogated a Kolkata-based businessman in connection with its probe into the multi-crore coal pilferage scam, an official said.

Randhir Kumar Barnwal was quizzed by the CBI officers a day after the central agency raided his office premises and residence here.

The CBI had served a notice to him to appear before its Nizam Palace office here on Saturday for its investigation into the case, the official said.

Incidentally, the central agency and the Enforcement Directorate had on Friday conducted search operations at various places in West Bengal in connection with the scam.

Both the agencies are concurrently probing the illegal coal mining case.

The CBI is looking after the criminal aspect of it and the ED is delving into the money laundering angle of the scam.

A CBI team had examined Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira on Tuesday in connection with the coal pilferage case.

Earlier, searches were conducted at the residences and offices of people who are "considered close to Anup Majhi alias Lala" -- the main accused in the coal scam, the CBI official said.

Majhi has been absconding since the agency had initiated searches in connection with the case in November last year.

A lookout notice has been issued to Majhi to ascertain his whereabouts, as his interrogation was vital for the probe, the CBI had said earlier.

The central agency had, on November 28 last year, conducted raids at 45 places, including 25 in West Bengal, in connection with its investigation into the case.

Majhi is believed to be involved in the illegal coal mining in the Asansol-Raniganj belt of Eastern Coalfields Ltd.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coal Scam CBI
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp