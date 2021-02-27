STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On 2nd May, hold me to my last tweet: Prashant Kishor calls Bengal polls 'key battle for democracy'

Prashant Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee is assisting Mamata Banerjee's TMC in formulating a strategy to stop the BJP from coming to power in West Bengal.

Published: 27th February 2021 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Election strategist Prashant Kishor

Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)

By Agencies

Election strategist Prashant Kishor took to Twitter on Saturday to call the West Bengal elections 'a key battle for democracy.'

His tweet comes a day after the Election Commission released the dates for the assembly polls in four states, including West Bengal, and a Union Territory.

A confident Kishor, tweeted "One of the key battles FOR DEMOCRACY in India will be fought in West Bengal, and the people of Bengal are ready with their MESSAGE and determined to show the RIGHT CARD - #BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay (Bengal Only Wants its Own Daughter) PS: On 2nd May, hold me to my last tweet."

Prashant Kishor's company, Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), is assisting Mamata Banerjee's TMC in formulating a strategy to stop the BJP from coming to power in West Bengal.

West Bengal elections will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29 for 294 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on May 2, along with that of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The eight phase elections have received strong reactions from across party lines including chief minister Mamata Banerjee. 

"With all due respect to the Election Commission, I want to say that questions are being raised on why elections will be held in so many phases in Bengal while other states will be voting in one phase. If EC doesn't provide justice to the people, where will the people go," said Mamata Banerjee.

BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvarghia, however, welcomed the eight- phase elections in West Bengal and said that it was imperative to conduct fair polls.

Kishor had also managed Narendra Modi's campaign for prime ministership in 2014 general elections.

(Inputs from ENS, PTI)
 

