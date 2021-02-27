STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two dead, 36 injured as bus overturns in Madhya Pradesh

The incident occurred at Sirolya village, located approximately 15 kms from Dewas district headquarters, around 1 am, he said.

Published: 27th February 2021 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Accident

Representational Image

By PTI

DEWAS: Two persons were killed and 36 others injured after a bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district in the wee hours of Saturday, a police official said.

The incident occurred at Sirolya village, located approximately 15 kms from Dewas district headquarters, around 1 am, he said.

"The driver of the bus, which was returning from a marriage ceremony, lostcontrol over the vehicle due to which it overturned," Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Shiv Dayal said.

On being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and took the injured to Dewas district hospital, he said.

One of the injured, identified as Narayan Singh, died on way to the hospital, while another one identified as Rakesh Malviya succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital in Indore, the SP said.

Of the 36 persons, who were injured in the incident, six are in a serious condition.

They have been admitted to Indore hospital, Dayal said, adding that others were discharged after primary treatment.

A case was registered against the bus driver at Barotha police Station and further investigation is underway, he said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased after post-mortem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh accident
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp