Jharkhand to construct 1,008 houses under Centre's Light House Project: CM Hemant Soren

The LHPs are being constructed at Indore, Rajkot, Chennai, Ranchi, Agartala and Lucknow, comprising about 1,000 houses at each location along with allied infrastructure facilities.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said that under the Centre's Light House Projects they will be constructing 1,008 houses for the poor and middle-class population in the state.

Speaking at the occasion, Soren said, "Jharkhand is a backward state and under Light House Project, 1,008 houses will be constructed here with the help of the Central and State government. People living here have a low income as most of them are labourers. We should strategise how we can minimise their financial burden."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone of Light House Projects (LHPs) under Global Housing Technology Challenge (GHTC)-India at six sites across six States through video conferencing.

Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, and Andhra Pradesh also took part in the ceremony.

The LHPs are being constructed at Indore, Rajkot, Chennai, Ranchi, Agartala and Lucknow, comprising about 1,000 houses at each location along with allied infrastructure facilities.

