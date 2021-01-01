STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Redstone from Mirzapur new alternative for Ayodhya Ram Temple's base

The new plan came up for consideration after the works were delayed due to the presence of loose sand around 200 feet under the ground.

Published: 01st January 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya, Ram Temple

Temple trust general secretary Champat Rai said all the issues would be addressed soon and the work would start after January 14.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Technical experts overseeing the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya are considering using red stones from Mirzapur as an alternative to a mixture of cement, concrete, and sand to lay the foundation of the structure. Through this, the experts aim to safeguard the temple from the dangers posed by any water stream for centuries.

The new plan came up for consideration after the works were delayed due to the presence of loose sand around 200 feet under the ground. According to sources in Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the works on the foundation is expected to start in the next 15 days.

The temple construction committee has asked the Hyderabad-based National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) to study the soil at the site, especially the area where the sanctum sanctorum is proposed. The NGRI report is expected in 15 days. 

Initially, water from till around 50 feet under the ground would be drained and the loose sand dug out. Then, the red stones would be laid to make the foundation. However, the strength of the stones would be tested layer-by-layer by the engineers of Tata Consultant and Larson Toubro before consolidating the foundation, sources said, adding that this new design of the foundation was approved at the temple trust meeting at Delhi on Tuesday. 

