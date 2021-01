By ANI

MUMBAI: Amid New Year celebrations, three-drug peddlers were arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai on Friday for allegedly possessing Mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant.

The NCB had conducted raids at two places in Andheri and Kurla areas on New Year's Eve.

All three were presented in the court today, said Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau while sharing the information.