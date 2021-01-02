Amit Shah takes stock of wildfire, promises help

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday took stock of the wildfire situation at Dzuko valley on the Manipur-Nagaland border on Tuesday. “Amit Shah assured all necessary assistance from the Home Ministry to contain the fire,” said Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The Manipur government has requested the NDRF and the army to help contain the wildfire that broke out in Dzukou Range in neighbouring Nagaland and has spread to the Senapati district of the state, officials said on Thursday.The fire broke out in the Dzukou Range in Nagaland on Tuesday and has crossed over to the Manipur side, they said.

Manipur Chief Minister Chief Minister N Biren Singh conducted an aerial survey of Dzukou valley in Manipur’s Senapati district on Thursday accompanied by Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, Director General of Police LM Khaute in a helicopter to assess the situation, a state government release said. The Dzukou Valley is a valley located at the borders of Nagaland and Manipur. The Indian Air Force had conducted two recces on Thursday. An airforce official had said that a helicopter equipped with bambi bucket was likely to be deployed at the state government’s request.