STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP wants central forces for local polls in Punjab  

Facing anger over farm laws, party cites poor law & order in state.

Published: 02nd January 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

election-voting-inked-finger-photo2

(Representational Image | EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab BJP, citing law and order problems, demanded that elections to local bodies be held under the supervision of central forces. It has approached the state election commissioner alleging intimidation of voters and raising doubts about the state’s ability to hold free and fair polls. On Wednesday, a BJP delegation had met the governor and requested him to defer the elections in view of the law and order situation. The party’s response has come in the wake of its poor performance in Haryana civic polls and amid the ongoing farmers’ stir that has turned the public sentiment against it in Punjab.

Governor V P Singh Badnore

The state election commission has initiated the process for the polls, tentatively scheduled in the first week of February. A BJP memorandum submitted to state election commissioner J S Sidhu on Friday suggested a review panel should be formed to prepare the ground for free and fair poll. The panel should consider “deployment of central forces such as the CRPF and ITBP to build confidence among voters and candidates,” it added.The BJP delegation led by state party chief Ashwani Sharma that had met Governor VP Singh Badnore on Wednesday and raised concern over the law and order situation, said the local body polls should be held only when the state had a favourable atmosphere.

The party’s former ally Shiromani Akali Dal also asked the state poll panel to requisition paramilitary forces, besides demanding measures to ensure the Congress does not “hijack the entire process as it did in the case of the zila parishad and panchayat polls”. In  a letter to the state election commissioner, former minister Daljit Singh Cheema also demanded that videography be conducted both inside the booth as well in the office of the returning officers to ward off booth capturing and other malpractices. He also demanded that online filing of nominations be allowed and candidates issued ‘no dues’ certificates on the basis of self-declarations pending verification.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
central forces Punjab local polls Punjab farm laws
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp