STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers to march into Delhi on January 26 with tractor trolleys in their own Republic Day parade

Farmers' leaders said in the last round of talks, though the govt agreed to two demands which they termed 'minor', even those are yet to be given legal shape, while the major demands are unresolved.

Published: 02nd January 2021 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers shout slogans during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi.

Farmers shout slogans during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Farmers on Saturday gave an ultimatum to the Union government that they will march into Delhi on January 26 with their tractor trolleys and other vehicles with the national flag on them in a 'farmers republic parade' after the official parade if their demands are not met.

The seven-member Coordination Committee of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha made the announcement. Balbir Singh Rajewal, President of Bhartiya Kisan Union, Punjab (Rajeal Group) and Krantikari Kisan Union President Darshan Pal said, "We have given a call for a tractor-trolley parade into Delhi from the borders of the national capital on January 26. This tractor parade with national flag will be called 'farmers republic parade' and will take place after the official parade."

"We intend to be peaceful and told the central government during our talks that it has only two options – either repeal the three farm acts or use force to evict us. The time has come for decisive action as we have chosen January 26 both because the Republic Day represents the supremacy of the people and also because we would have demonstrated patiently and peacefully at Delhi’s borders for two full months in extreme weather conditions by then to get our demands met," they said.

They also said, "Lohri or Makarsankaranti will be marked as Kisan Sankalp Diwas by burning the copies of these three laws and January 18 will be celebrated as Mahila Kisan Diwas to underline the role of women farmers. On January 23, the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose, Azad Hind Kisan Diwas will be marked by protesting outside official residences of governors in all state capitals."

ALSO WATCH:

The farmers' leaders made it clear that in the last round of talks, though the government agreed to two demands which they termed 'minor', even those are yet to be given legal shape, while the major demands remain unresolved.

Rajewal said, "On the demand to repeal the three central farm acts, the central government had asked farmers’ organisations to come up with 'alternative proposals' and we responded by saying that there is no alternative other than repeal. The government has refused to agree, even in principle, to our demand for legal right to purchase at MSP."

Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav said, "It's a plain lie that the government has accepted 50 per cent of farmers' demands. We've got nothing on paper yet."

Bhartiya Kisan Union Haryana President Gurnam Singh Choduni said, "In the sixth round of talks, we asked the government if it will buy 23 crops at the Minimum Support Price and they said 'no'. Then why are you misinforming the people of the country?’’

"We have no alternative and if the government does not meet our demand by January 26, we will be left with no option other than to start marching peacefully into Delhi. So far, over 50 farmers have died during our agitation," said the other leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha who include Ashok Dhawale, Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Bhimanyu Kohad.

The seventh round of talks between the government and protesting farmer unions is scheduled to be held on January 4.

In the sixth round of talks, some common ground was reached on two issues -- power tariff and penalties for stubble burning -- but the deadlock remained over the main contentious issues of the repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmers protest Farm Laws republic day
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp