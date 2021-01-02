Maoist who killed neighbour lynched along with wife by villagers in Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Maoist Prakash Singh Bhokta and his wife Premani Devi were beaten to death by villagers in Kundilpur under Manatu Police Station in Palamu. According to police, the incident took place late in the night on Friday after the extremist killed one of his neighbours following a heated argument over a land dispute.

“After Vinod Singh was shot dead by Maoist Prakash Singh Bhokta, angry family members and relatives snatched his weapon and beat him to death with batons and other traditional weapons,” said Palamu SP Sanjeev Kumar. When his wife Premani Devi intervened, she was also attacked and killed, he added.

According to the SP, a police team has been rushed to the remote area in difficult terrain on Saturday to look into the matter. Further details are awaited, he said.

Locals said the Maoist had returned home only eight days ago following which he was involved in a heated argument with his neighbour Vinod Singh, which finally turned violent.