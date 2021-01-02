STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal to showcase 'Sabooj Sathi' scheme in Republic Day parade tableau

In the scheme, which was a brainchild of CM Mamata Banerjee, bicycles are given to students of classes 9 to 12 in state-run, state-sponsored, and state-aided schools and madrasas.

Published: 02nd January 2021 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

The Sabooj Sathi scheme helped boost confidence among girls, particularly in rural pockets, and improved dropout rate.

The Sabooj Sathi scheme helped boost confidence among girls, particularly in rural pockets, and improved dropout rate. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government will showcase its popular 'Sabooj Sathi' scheme in its tableau at the upcoming Republic Day Parade in Delhi, a senior official said on Saturday.

The decision to have 'Sabooj Sathi' as the tableaux theme for the 2021 Republic Day parade was taken to show the entire nation the scheme which has earned the state global accolades after its 'Kanyashree' project, the official said.

"Sabooj Sathi has been awarded by the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) and has also been acclaimed around the globe. That is the reason we have taken the decision to showcase it to the entire world as our tableaux during the Republic Day parade," the officials said.

Initiated in 2015, the 'Sabooj Sathi' scheme was a brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In the scheme bicycles are given to students of classes 9 to 12 in state-run, state-sponsored, and state-aided schools and madrasas.

The idea of the scheme is to reduce the number of school dropouts and ensure that students continue education till at least class 12.

Incidentally, the Centre had not shortlisted West Bengal's tableau for participation in Republic Day Parade last year.

The Centre has decided to curtail this year's Republic Day celebration with smaller marching contingents and fewer spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been invited as chief guest for the Republic Daparade, an annual event to display the country's military might as well as socio-economic progress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabooj Sathi West Bengal Republic Day Parade Republic Day 2021 Republic Day Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp