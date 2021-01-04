NHAI will use customised software for tracking staff

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will use specific software to keep track of files to monitor officials who cause delays in disposing them off.

“Red tape will no longer be tolerated... Delayed decision-making results in losses. To eradicate red-tape, we will be bringing a software that will specifically detect how much time one particular official has taken in disposing of any file,” he said.

Gadkari had warned officials that it was time to show the exit door to non-performing assets complicating and delaying projects by creating obstacles.

According to Gadkari, the use of the software is a part of measures to boost the operational efficiency and transparency of the NHAI. In June last year, the NHAI had become the first construction sector organisation to go fully digital with cloud-based Data Lake Software.

Noting that he held several meetings with NHAI chairman SS Sandhu and Highways secretary Giridhar Aramane, Gadkari said many proposals have been made to increase the efficiency of the NHAI. “Work should happen timely, corruption-free, in a time-bound manner and efficiently.

Those who do not take timely decisions will be tracked,” Gadkari said. He admitted there have been many obstacles in enforcing reforms but said the ministry is overcoming them quickly. “I take pride that work worth `17 lakh crore was done by Ministries during the NDA-1 regime without any corruption.”