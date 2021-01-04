STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NHAI will use customised software for tracking staff

Gadkari had warned officials that it was time to show the exit door to non-performing assets complicating and delaying projects by creating obstacles.

Published: 04th January 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will use specific software to keep track of files to monitor officials who cause delays in disposing them off.  

“Red tape will no longer be tolerated... Delayed decision-making results in losses. To eradicate red-tape, we will be bringing a software that will specifically detect how much time one particular official has taken in disposing of any file,” he said.

Gadkari had warned officials that it was time to show the exit door to non-performing assets complicating and delaying projects by creating obstacles.

According to Gadkari, the use of the software is a part of measures to boost the operational efficiency and transparency of the NHAI. In June last year, the NHAI had become the first construction sector organisation to go fully digital with cloud-based Data Lake Software.

Noting that he held several meetings with NHAI chairman SS Sandhu and Highways secretary Giridhar Aramane, Gadkari said many proposals have been made to increase the efficiency of the NHAI. “Work should happen timely, corruption-free, in a time-bound manner and efficiently.

Those who do not take timely decisions will be tracked,” Gadkari said. He admitted there have been many obstacles in enforcing reforms but said the ministry is overcoming them quickly. “I take pride that work worth `17 lakh crore was done by Ministries during the NDA-1 regime without any corruption.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari NHAI
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp