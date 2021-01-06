STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar chuckles over demand for 'Bharat Ratna' to Sonia Gandhi

Nitish Kumar remarked that the Congress could have done the needful while the UPA, led by it, ruled the country for two consecutive terms.

Published: 06th January 2021 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 10:34 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday chuckled over the demand for conferring Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in the country, on Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Kumar remarked that the Congress could have done the needful while the UPA, led by it, ruled the country for two consecutive terms.

"All have the right to raise any type of demand", he said with a barely suppressed laugh when asked about the suggestion made by former union minister and ex-chief minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat that Gandhi, besides BSP supremo Mayawati, be considered for the civilian honour.

Rawat said in support of his demand that while the Congress president has taken the honour of Indian womanhood to new heights, the BSP chief had inspired millions of oppressed.

"I wonder why they did not do the needful when they were in power. No need for raising such a demand would have remained in that case, Kumar quipped.

The Bihar Chief Minister was talking to reporters outside the police headquarters which he had visited to take stock of the law and order situation in the state.

Kumar, who is the JD(U)s de facto leader, however, chose to remain non-committal over speculations of a split in the Congress with many of its MLAs poised to cross over to his party.

"Nobody (from the Congress) has spoken to me (expressing such an intention). These things do keep taking place in political parties, though", said Kumar, who relinquished the post of JD(U) national president less than a fortnight ago.

Speculations of a split in the Congress have intensified with the claim made by a former MLA that 11 of the party's 19 legislators in the current assembly were ready to change loyalties.

Bharat Singh, a former Congress MLA who is seen as a stormy petrel in the political circles here, made the claim, alleging that many veterans, including key office-bearers, were also planning to take flight in search of greener pastures.

The Congress has accepted plea of senior party leader Shaktisinh Gohil and relieved him from his duties as the AICC's Bihar in-charge and appointed Bhakta Charan Das in his place.

"We have a precedent in Ashok Choudhary", Singh said referring to the former BPCC chief who joined the JD(U) three years ago causing a split in the legislative council and is currently an influential member of the state cabinet and working president of the JD(U)s Bihar unit.

Senior Congress leader and former state minister Chandan Bagchi said he was "not sure with what authority and on feedback of which sources he (Bharat Singh) is making the claims".

He,however, agreed with the disgruntled former MLA's contention that the party suffered in Bihar on account of its alliance with the RJD and distribution of tickets in the recent assembly elections raised many questions.

"Candidates were decided by a select group of people sitting in Delhi. The meeting of the state election committee, which used to deliberate on names of prospective nominees for hours, was never convened.

"The high command must inquire as to how such an anomaly took place", Bagchi said.

"It is no surprise that we performed dismally in the elections though we are not a spent force in Bihar, contrary to popular belief", said the Congress leader, whose party had contested 70 seats of the 243-strong assembly.

He also said, "we have been the losers wherever we have chosen alliances as an easy route. This has been the story in Bihar as well".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Ratna Sonia gandhi Nitish Kumar Bihar CM
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp