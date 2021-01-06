Gujarat: 11 staffers at secretariat complex test positive for COVID-19

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Eleven people working in a complex of the state secretariat premises in Gandhinagar have tested positive for coronavirus in the last four days, officials said on Wednesday.

Gujarat Chief Minister's Office is located on the fourth floor of the complex, known as 'Swarnim Sankul-1', while offices of the deputy chief minister and other cabinet- rank ministers are on the lower floors.

Out of nearly 70 employees of the four-storey complex, who were tested as part of a drive recently conducted by the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, 11 were found infected with the coronavirus, the civic body's health officer, Dr Kalpesh Goswami, said.

"Eleven people, mostly peons and clerks, were found infected with the coronavirus during our testing drive in the last four days. They were referred to hospitals for further treatment," he said.

The entire complex has been sanitised after the detection of these cases, the official said.

Notably, the daily new COVID-19 cases in Gandhinagar city and the state are on a decline since last month.

On Tuesday, 655 new cases were reported in the state, including 14 from Gandhinagar city, as per official figures.