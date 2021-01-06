STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

People have rejected opposition's 'lies and hypocrisy': BJP

Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the BJP has been winning them, be it assembly bypolls or MLC elections or the recent rural body polls.

Published: 06th January 2021 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP said on Wednesday that people have rejected the opposition's politics of "lies and hypocrisy", as it cited the recent Karnataka gram panchayat poll results to assert that voters have put their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development agenda.

  Addressing a press conference here, BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleged that opposition parties have been trying to incite groups of citizens as he referred to farmers' protest against three agri laws and also the earlier agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Noting that he is speaking in the context of a string of elections in the southern state, he said the BJP has been winning them, be it assembly bypolls or MLC elections or the recent rural body polls.

  This "overwhelming" mandate in favour of the BJP against some opposition parties' politics of "lies and hypocrisy" shows people's trust in the leadership of Modi and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, he said.

  People have backed the measures taken by the central government for the agriculture sector, he claimed.

  The BJP leader added the government is sincere in its talks with farmer unions to end their protests and said commitment to farmers is an "article of faith" for the party.

  Over 55.4 per cent gram panchayats in the state are BJP-supported and 53 per cent members are BJP supporters, he claimed.

  This result has come against the backdrop of opposition parties' "falsehoods" to mislead farmers, he said.

  Since the BJP came to power at the Centre, the party has won 14 of 17 assembly bypolls and emerged victor in all four MLC seat elections, he said.

Amid protests by farmers, thousands of whom have been agitating at the Delhi borders, and opposition parties' support to them, the BJP has cited results in a number of elections across the country to assert that the farm laws enjoy support from a vast majority of farmers.

  Chandrasekhar said the message people of the country have given time and again is they want development and governance and trust Modi.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar Karnataka gram panchayat poll results CAA agri laws
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp