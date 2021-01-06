STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP roof collapse: Contractor admits paying Rs 16 lakh bribe, use of sub-standard material

Muradnagar Municipal Board's Executive Officer Niharika Singh Chauhan, JE Chandrapal Singh and supervisor Ashish had been arrested in connection with the mishap.

Published: 06th January 2021 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Ghaziabad roof collapse

Rescue operation carried out by NDRF personnel after the complex roof of a crematorium collapsed due to heavy rain at Muradnagar in Ghaziabad Sunday Jan. 03 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The roof of death that collapsed to claim 25 innocent lives in Muradnagar cremation ground on last Sunday was constructed upon the foundation of corruption, it has emerged. 

Contractor Ajay Tyagi, the main accused in the roof collapse case, spilled the beans about the corrupt deeds of officials in the Muradnagar Municipal Board during police interrogation. Tyagi, arrested on Monday night, was sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had issued orders to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

Besides Tyagi, one of his accomplices Sanjay Garg, roped in for the construction and beautification of the cremation ground, was also arrested on Tuesday and sent to jail. So far, five persons have been arrested.

According to highly-placed police sources, Tyagi claimed that he got the contract for the beautification of cremation ground and construction of the shed there by allegedly paying a bribe of Rs 16 lakh to the Municipal Board officials. The sources claimed that he also conceded that there was an alleged convention of paying around 28-30 per cent commission to get the contract.

The roof had collapsed at around 11:30am at the Ukhlarsi cremation ground, when the last rites of fruit seller Jai Ram, 65, who had died on Saturday night, were being conducted.

ALSO READ | Roof collapse in UP cremation ground: Shocked families prepare for second funeral in two days

Around 50-60 people were present at the funeral. Scores got trapped under the debris and could be rescued only after the local police and administration arrived at the spot. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also deployed to carry out relief and rescue work at the collapse site.

The Ghaziabad cops had registered a First Information Report (FIR) under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act rashly or negligently as to endanger human lives), 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (causing damages) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) of IPC against a number of persons including Muradnagar Municipal Board's Executive Officer Niharika Singh, JE, supervisor, contractor and others.

Muradnagar Municipal Board's Executive Officer Niharika Singh Chauhan, JE Chandrapal Singh and supervisor Ashish had been arrested in connection with the mishap on Monday. Tyagi was arrested late Monday night and Sanjay Garg was arrested on Tuesday.

Police sources said Tyagi told the interrogators that he used to run a construction firm -- M/S Ajay Tyagi Contractors. He admitted that he got the Rs 55 lakh contract for the beautification of Muradnagar cremation ground and construction of the shed in February 2020 through an online tender process. He allegedly received Rs 26 lakh as the first instalment of the contract amount in March 2020 and the second instalment of Rs 16 lakh in July 2020.

The contractor disclosed to cops that in lieu of getting the contract, he was asked by JE Chandrapal Singh to pay Rs 16 lakh in the office of EO Niharika Singh and he did so, said the sources. Tyagi allegedly claimed that he was supposed to give an advance commission of at least 28-30 per cent to get the contract and get the project money released. He allegedly disclosed that he was given two months' time to complete the project.

As the time to complete the project was too short, the main accused claimed he had roped in another firm -- AS Constructions -- owned by his acquaintance Sanjay Garg to meet the deadline. Tyagi allegedly admitted that he had used sub-standard material in the construction of the shed to ensure his margins were not hit.

After Tyagi's disclosures, many senior officers of the Muradanagar local body and Ghaziabad administration are now on the radar.

The state government has meanwhile directed the Ghaziabad district administration to provide fee exemption to the children of those families who lost their earning members in the mishap. The Ghaziabad DM and local MLA handed over the keys of a house to the family of one Robin who lost his life in the mishap.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had issued a notice earlier to the UP government seeking its explanation in four weeks' time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ghaziabad roof collapse UP roof collapse Ajay Tyagi Muradnagar
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp