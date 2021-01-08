STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five dead, seven hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in UP's Bulandshahr

According to the police, over a dozen people had consumed illicit liquor on Thursday night here following which four people died at night.

Published: 08th January 2021 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 12:41 PM

All the victims purchased the liquor from the same shop in the village and feel sick soon after consuming it. (Express Illustrations)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: At least five persons have died and seven hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Jeetgarhi village under Sinkandarbagh police station area in Bulandshahr district on western UP.

Four of the seven admitted in hospital are said to be critical, the police said on Friday.

Taking cognizance of the incident, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, has ordered strictest action against the seller and manufacturer of the spurious liquor. He has asked the district administration to invoke National Security Act (NSA) against the culprits and the distillery.

Meanwhile, the district police administration suspended Station House Officer (SHO) of local Sikandarabad police station and two other cops for laxity in curbing the sale of spurious liquor in the village.

“Three police personnel including Station In-charge have been suspended. Further investigation is underway,” said SSP Bulandshahr. 

According to local sources, all the victims purchased the liquor from the same shop in the village. After two to three hours, they started vomiting and their condition worsened by Thursday midnight.

Those who lost life in the tragedy are Satish, 35, Kalua, 40, Ranjit, 40, Sukhpal 60 and one Panna Lal who died during the treatment in the hospital.

Further investigations are underway.

