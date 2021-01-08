IMA asks its members to participate in COVID-19 vaccination drive

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Medical Association on Friday appealed to all its members to actively participate in the COVID-19 vaccination drive across the country.

“As you all are aware of the COVID-19 vaccine being made available in the immediate future, it becomes our natural responsibility to assist the vaccination drive in a professional way,” the doctors'' body said in a statement.

“With the vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 at our doorsteps, it is worth remembering that indigenous vaccines have been developed after the tireless efforts of Indian scientists in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV),” it said.

India's drugs regulator had recently approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

"With great efficacy levels and affordability, these Indian vaccines shall perform great for the people of our country. We, at the Indian Medical Association (IMA), appreciate the contributions of all Indian scientists and researchers who have relentlessly spent their time in making this dream a success and contributing to develop self-sufficient India.

"… IMA headquarters shall send timely details of the drive. Public awareness and countering the myths on social media must be on priority," the statement added.