Tana Bhagats intensify agitation in Jharkhand, block roads demanding fulfilment of promises

“We are not going to move out of here until we are allowed to meet the CM,” said an agitating Tana Bhagat. Several governments came and went, but their demands have not been fulfilled, he added.

Published: 08th January 2021 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Tana Bhagat protest

Members of Tana Bhagat group holding a protest (File photo | EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Hundreds of Tana Bhagats, a sect that follows Mahatma Gandhi's ideology of non-violence and is known for peaceful protests, blocked roads in Ranchi demanding facilities promised to them by the government. They sat on roads near Raj Bhavan after being stopped by the administration while they were marching towards the CM's house to ‘gherao’ it.

According to the Tana Bhagats, even after so many years of independence, they have not been given their due. The government is not taking them seriously, they claimed.

“We are not going to move out of here until we are allowed to meet the Chief Minister,” said an agitating Tana Bhagat. Several governments came and went, but their demands have not been fulfilled, he added.

They have been demanding land leases and pensions for the role played by the sect in the freedom struggle against the British, besides waiving rent, strict enforcement of CNT Act and government employment to children of the community.

In order to press their demands, over 250 Tana Bhagats, both male and female, had also demonstrated at Tori Junction in September performing puja, singing bhajans and cooking food on the railway tracks, affecting movement of several goods trains as well as the New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express which remained stranded at Daltonganj railway station for several hours.

