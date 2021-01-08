UP: HC gives protection to interfaith couple, says no one can disrupt their life

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court on Friday issued an order to provide protection to another interfaith couple.

It observed that nobody could interfere in the life of two adults residing together.

The court made the observation on Wednesday and the order was uploaded on Friday. While delivering the order, the single judge bench, comprising Justice Saral Srivastava, reiterated that no one was entitled to disrupt the lives of two adults who choose to live together willingly.

The couple had petitioned the court after facing harassment from their respective families.

The case pertained to a Hindu woman from Bijnore in Western UP. She had claimed that she decided to embrace Islam and converted. Subsequently, she submitted that her wedding with a Muslim man was solemnized.

The couple presented all the incriminatory documentary evidence to claim that they were adults and wanted to live together willingly.

After hearing the couple, the court directed the husband of the petitioner to deposit a sum of Rs 3 lakh in favour of the woman. The court also issued directives to the Bijnore SSP to provide adequate protection to the couple if necessary and posted the matter for the next hearing on February 8.

In support of its observation, the bench had quoted a Supreme Court remark in Lata Singh V State of UP, 2006 case. "Once a person becomes major, he or she can marry whosoever, he/she likes. If the parents of either of the two do not approve of such inter-caste or inter-religious marriage, the maximum they can do is that they can cut off social relations with their son or daughter. But they cannot harass the person who undergoes such inter-caste or inter-religious marriage," the SC had said.

Recently, Allahabad High Court had reunited an inter-faith couple in Moradabad noting that the woman had expressed that she wanted to live with her Muslim husband. The court ruled that she was free to move as per her own choice without any restriction or hindrance being created by a third party.