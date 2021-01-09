Anti-‘love jihad’ law comes into effect in MP

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: With the state government issuing a gazette notification on Saturday, the Madhya Pradesh Dharma Swatantreya Adhyadesh 2020 (MP Freedom of Religion Ordinance 2020) has come into effect in the state.

The anti-‘love jihad’ ordinance came into force two weeks after the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired cabinet approved it, and two days after Governor Anandiben Patel put her seal of approval.

The law entails 10 years in cases of religious conversion through forced or fraudulent marriage by hiding one’s original religious identity.

As per the gazette notification, "The ordinance provides freedom of religion by prohibiting conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, allurement, use of threat or force, undue influence, coercion, marriage or any fraudulent means and for the matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.”

Under the new law, forced conversion of a minor, woman, or a person from SC/ST would lead to a punishment ranging between two and 10 years and a minimum penalty of Rs 50,000.

Those found guilty of mass conversion will invite punishment ranging between five and 10 years and a minimum fine of Rs 1 Lakh.

Under the new law, any marriage solemnised just with the intent of religious conversion will be considered null and void and the offence will be cognizable and non-bailable.

However, the law also contains provision that those willing to convert to another religion on their own need to apply before the concerned district magistrate two months in advance.

