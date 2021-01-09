STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nobody can interfere in peaceful life of two adults living together: Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court has held that nobody can interfere in the peaceful life of two adults residing together of their own will.

Published: 09th January 2021 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 01:59 AM   |  A+A-

Love Jihad, Couple

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

ALLAHABAD: The Allahabad High Court has held that nobody can interfere in the peaceful life of two adults residing together of their own will.

Hearing a writ petition filed by Shaista Parveen, also called Sangeeta, and her Muslim husband alleging harassment by their family members, Justice Saral Srivastava observed, "The court has repeatedly held that where two individuals having attained the age of majority, are living together, nobody is entitled to interfere in their peaceful life."

According to the petition, Sangeeta decided to follow Islam and after conversion, married a Muslim man.

In the petition, both claimed that they were adults and alleged that there is threat to their lives from their family members.

They sought a direction to the opposite parties for not interfering in their married life and also for protection of their lives and liberty.

The petitioners claim that they are living together of their own will.

The HC made the observation referring to an SC order, in which the apex court had held that 'once a person becomes a major he or she can marry whosoever he/she likes'.

"If parents of the boy or girl do not approve of such inter-caste or inter-religious marriage, the maximum they can do is that they can cut off social relations with the son or the daughter, but they cannot give threats or commit or instigate acts of violence and cannot harass the person, who undergoes such inter-caste or inter-religious marriage," the SC had held.

The Allahabad HC has fixed February 8 as the next date of hearing into the matter and directed the petitioner's husband to be present before it with a fixed deposit receipt of Rs 3 lakh in favour of his wife.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Allahabad High Court Allahabad HC
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp