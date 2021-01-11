Woman gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh, accused rapists insert iron rod in her private parts

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In another shocking incident, a middle-aged widow was allegedly gang-raped by three men, who also inserted an iron rod into her privates in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident happened near Amilia police station area of Sidhi district, 600 km from Bhopal, on Saturday late night.

The 45-year-old widow earned a living by running a tea-shop. Her husband passed away four years ago and has two sons who live in Gujarat. She stays alone in a hut and runs a makeshift tea shop there.

The woman was sleeping inside her hut when the accused, who hail from a village located three km away, came to her hut and asked for water. When the women said she has no water, the accused rapists barged into her hut and gang-raped her.

The woman alleged that the accused not only gang-raped her, but also put an iron rod into her private part. .

The gang-rape survivor was first rushed to the Sidhi district hospital, where doctors referred her to Sanjay Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Rewa.

According to police sources, when the three men gang-raped the woman, another person was present with them inside the hut.

"Doctors at the hospital have told us that the woman is out of danger, but she could take more than a week to recover," IG-Rewa Zone told The New Indian Express on Monday.

"Four men have been arrested in the matter. The arrested men are being interrogated by a police team led by Sidhi SP Pankaj Kumawat", the IG Rewa Zone added.