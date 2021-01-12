STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maneka Gandhi writes to Uttarakhand CM, alleges Rs 3000 cr Bofors-like 'scam' by officials

In her 7-point accusations she pointed out that Dr Avinash Anand, chief executive officer of Uttarakhand Sheep and Wool Development Board has misappropriated crores of rupees.

Published: 12th January 2021 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi

BJP MP Maneka Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Former union minister and BJP MP Maneka Gandhi has accused officials of Uttarakhand of a Rs 3000 crore scam comparing it to the Bofors scandal.

In a letter dated January 5, 2021 to Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Gandhi wrote, "Before this explodes into a major scandal since the amount of the loan is Rs 3000 Crores, I would suggest that this programme be stopped immediately and the appropriate action taken. This is equivalent to the scandals of coal, Bofors etc. To steal money from a loan is the worst kind of theft since the whole country has to pay back what one man has stolen."

The noted activist for animal rights pointing out how Dr Avinash Anand, chief executive officer of Uttarakhand Sheep and Wool Development Board has misappropriated crores of rupees obtained by the state government of Uttarakhand stated in the letter that the case is fit for agencies such as Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and CBCID. 

She also added in the letter that none of this would have been possible without 'complicity' of secretary level official and senior IAS officer Meenakshi Sundaram. 

In her 7-point accusations she pointed out the misappropriation of the funds.

She stated that the CEO of the board Dr Avinash Anand has bought 'luxury cars' costing more than Rs 13 lakhs, residences in Noida with disproportionate assets and has purchased fodder for twice the rates.

The letter also stated that Anand has taken a large number of officers on deputation resulting in shut down of district veterinary hospitals, has kept a consultant for a salary of Rs 2.5 lakh per month which is more than salary of chief secretary of the state and has bought old sheep from Australia which are not fit for breeding but only slaughter.

The former union minister in the letter has also accused the CEO of the board of causing losses to the exchequer by starting 'BAKRAW Mutton Scheme' because of the extravaganza of the infrastructure and employing large number of personnel for no reason.

Responding to the allegations Anand told The New Indian Express that his house is in Ghaziabad not in Noida and that too on loan.

"The car belongs to the department and my house is on loan. As for double rates of fodder, that is something which involves transportation costs as well as quality issues. We need better quality fodder which has to be negotiated and bought for the sheep and goats, " added Anand. 

He further added that the 'BAKRAW' scheme is a succes story with Merino sheep initiative.

"The Merino sheep scheme completed one year in December 2020 and is a success story with pure breed imported sheep numbers gone up from 240 to 320. Mixed breed numbers have also reached 430," added Anand. 

He further added that these schemes are helping streamlining system and infrastructure to benefit the farmers of the hill of Uttarakhand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maneka Gandhi Avinash Anand Rs 3000 crores scam
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Rajnish Casshyap
    Meenakshi Sundaram (it is "he"), is the most corrupt officer in the Secretariat. He doesn't listen even to Chief Secretary for nay matter and takes his orders from CM (mostly during Congress time: CM - Mr Bahuguna)
    9 hours ago reply
Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp