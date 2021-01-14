STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India will give befitting reply if any 'superpower' hurts national pride: Rajnath Singh

The Defence minister insisted that India never wanted conflict with any nation and preferred to maintain peace and friendly ties with its neighbours.

Published: 14th January 2021 06:21 PM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

BENGALURU: India does not want a war but its soldiers are capable of giving befitting reply if any 'superpower' hurts the country's pride, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday amid the eight-month-old border standoff with China.

"We don't want war and we are in favour of protecting everyone's security but I want to say this in clear terms that if any superpower wants to hurt our pride then our soldiers are capable of giving them a befitting reply," Singh said.

The Defence minister insisted that India never wanted conflict with any nation and preferred to maintain peace and friendly ties with its neighbours.

"It always wanted peace and friendly ties with its neighbours because it's in our blood and culture," he said at the fifth Armed Forces Veterans' Day at the Headquarters Training Command of the Indian Air Force in Bengaluru.

Referring to the standoff with China, he said the Indian soldiers displayed exemplary courage and patience and if that can be narrated then every Indian will feel proud.

Singh hailed the Indian soldiers who showed extraordinary courage in "eliminating terrorists on the Pakistan soil".

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was also present.

