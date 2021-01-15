Bird flu: 905 birds found dead in Maharashtra, tests underway

By PTI

MUMBAI: As many as 905 birds including 753 poultry birds were found dead in Maharashtra in a 12-hour period and samples have been sent to the labs to check if any of them carried the avian influenza virus, an official said.

Since January 8, 3,949 birds have been found dead in the state, said an official of the Animal Husbandry Department on Friday.

"A total of 905 birds were found dead in 12 hours ending 9.30 pm on Thursday. As many as 753 were poultry birds. The rest were crows, herons, sparrows, parrots, etc. Samples have been sent for bird flu tests," he said.

Since the first cases of bird flu infection were reported in the state, 14,507 birds have been culled, he said.

To avoid the spread of infection, carcasses are put in a gunny sack and buried in a ditch lined with a layer of lime.