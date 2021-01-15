CBI arrests wife of Rose Valley Group chairman Gautam Kundu in chit fund case

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested Subhra Kundu, wife of the jailed owner of Rose Valley Group chairman Gautam Kundu, from Kolkata in connection with the probe into the multi-crore chit fund scam, sources in the agency said.

Sleuths of Economic Offences Wing of the CBI apprehended Subhra Kundu and will take her to Bhubaneswar after obtaining transit remand from a court in Kolkata, they said.

The case was registered in the Odisha capital.

She was wanted by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the case.

The Rose Valley group allegedly cheated thousands of depositors, promising abnormally high returns on investments in its illegal schemes.

According to CBI sources, the amount of money garnered by the group through such schemes could be more than Rs 12,000 crore.

Rose Valley had also made substantial investments in hotels and resorts across the country, they said.

Subhra Kundu was running a jewellery chain, Adrija, which has been sealed since the investigation started.

The ED, which is looking into the money laundering aspect of the scam, issued a look-out notice against her in November 2019.

Her husband, Gautam Kundu, was arrested by the ED in March 2015 on the basis of a complaint filed by SEBI, and he has been in jail since then.

So far, the ED has attached more than Rs 2,300 crore properties of Rose Valley.