STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CoBRA commando fatally shoots self during anti-Naxal operation

Head Constable Harjeet Singh (40), belonging to CoBRAs 206th battalion, shot himself with his service rifle when a squad of his unit was out on an anti-Naxal operation.

Published: 15th January 2021 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

gun

Representational Image

By PTI

RAIPUR: A commando of CRPFs elite unit CoBRA allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarhs Sukma district during an anti -Naxal operation in the wee hours of Friday, police said.

As per preliminary information, Head Constable Harjeet Singh (40), belonging to CoBRAs 206th battalion, shot himself with his service rifle when a squad of his unit was out on an anti-Naxal operation in Chintagufa police station area, Sukma Additional Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma told PTI.

A team of the 206th battalion of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) had launched the operation from its Temelwada camp on Thursday night based on inputs about movement of Naxals and laid an ambush on Koyalmeta hill, located over 450km from state capital Raipur, he said.

During the operation, Singh allegedly shot himself and died on the spot, Sharma said, adding his body is being shifted to a local hospital.

Prima facie the incident seems to be a suicide and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason that prompted him to take the extreme step.

"However, police will also probe whether he misfired from his service rifle," Sharma added.

Singh was a native of Ludhiana district in Punjab.

The CRPF is deployed in south Bastar for anti-Naxal operations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CRPF CoBRA
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp