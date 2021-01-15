STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Army demonstrates drone swarms in offensive operations during Army Day parade

Army showcased a swarm of 75 indigenously designed and developed drones which executed an array of Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled simulated offensive missions and close support mission.

A drone in action at Army Day Parade. (Photo | Twitter/adgpi)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army carried out a live demonstration of Drone Swarming capability in attack and support task on Friday, during the Army Day Parade held at Delhi Cantt on 15 January 2021.

Army showcased a swarm of 75 indigenously designed and developed drones which executed an array of Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled simulated offensive missions and close support mission.

Army said that this demonstration is a recognition of the Indian Army's steady embrace of emerging and disruptive technologies to transform itself from a manpower intensive to a technology enabled force to meet future security challenges.

The Offensive Drone Operations is one such project using the Artificial Intelligence (AI) which has been incubated with an Indian Start Up. This project symbolises the beginning of the Indian Army's tryst with autonomy in weapon platforms and showcases the Army's commitment towards merging the cutting edge of digital technologies with its human resource.

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday said that Indian Army was playing an important role in Atmanirbhar Bharat, involving the private sector, MSMEs and academia,  with an aim to promote Swadeshi technologies in order to reduce dependence on imports.

Army chief said, “Under the Make in India initiative, Indian Army has identified 29 projects worth Rs 32,000 crore for its modernisation plan.”

The Indian Army is investing heavily into Artificial Intelligence (AI), Autonomous Weapon Systems, Quantum Technologies, Robotics, Cloud Computing and Algorithm Warfare to achieve a convergence between the Army's warfighting philosophies and military attributes of these technologies.

The Indian Army has undertaken a wide array of technology initiatives in coordination with Dreamers, Start-ups, MSMEs, Private Sector, Academia, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs).
 

