Vaccination, big chapter in Atmanirbhar Bharat: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Congratulating the Prime Minister for rolling out one of the largest vaccination drive in the world, Pradhan said this is a momentous occasion in the fight against coronavirus.

Published: 17th January 2021 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that India has demonstrated its prowess to the world in the field of healthcare by launching the largest ever vaccination programme.

“India under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has added the biggest chapter in ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. This event marked an epoch in the history to be remembered by generations,” Pradhan said.

Congratulating the Prime Minister for rolling out one of the largest vaccination drive in the world, Pradhan said this is a momentous occasion in the fight against coronavirus. This was possible because of the decisive leadership of the Prime Minister.

He added that the country has fought the most successful battle against coronavirus and this was possible because of cooperation of the people and undiluted faith in the leadership of Modi. 

Pradhan also expressed his gratitude to the scientific communities for making the vaccine in record time and the frontline health workers and Covid warriors for their dedication. 

