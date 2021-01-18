STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra COVID-19 vaccination drive will resume on Tuesday: Uddhav

The Maharashtra government on Saturday evening announced suspension of the COVID-19 vaccination drive till Monday owing to problems in the software application.

Published: 18th January 2021 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 10:30 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray recently referred to Osmanabad as a Dharashiv. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amidst uncertainty over resumption of the suspended COVID-19 vaccination drive in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said the exercise will begin on Tuesday at 285 centres.

The CM took stock of the preparations for the drive at a meeting held with state chief secretary Sanjay Kumar, CM's principal advisor Ajoy Mehta, principal secretary to public health minister Dr Pradeep Vyas and other officials.

"The vaccination will take place four days a week starting Tuesday (January 19). Vaccination will be conducted on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 285 centres in Maharashtra. 100 beneficiaries will be inoculated per centre in one day," the CM said.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday evening that the state government will "review the situation" before restarting the vaccination drive from Tuesday in view of several complaints of minor adverse reactions as well as glitches in using the Co-WIN application.

The Maharashtra government on Saturday evening announced suspension of the COVID-19 vaccination drive till Monday owing to problems in the software application.

Thackeray said immunity against coronavirus is developed in 14 days after taking two shots.

"Even after that people will have to abide by the strict guidelines to avoid spread of coronavirus," the CM said.

At the meeting, the CM also assured officials that their inputs on making the Co-WIN software application easily accessible will be communicated to the Centre.

Tope had said the state government was waiting for the Centre's response on its request to use the offline method due to the problems being encountered with Co-WIN.

"At several places where vaccination was held on January 16, we have received complaints from health workers. Though none of the complaints is of a serious nature, we have decided to review the situation first and then resume the vaccination (drive)," he told reporters.

As per Union health ministry data, Maharashtra administered 18,328 vaccines of day one of the drive, which state officials said was some 64 per cent of the registered beneficiaries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uddhav Thackarey Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccination
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp