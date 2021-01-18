STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six killed, 30 injured as bus comes in contact with live wire in Rajasthan

The incident occurred in Maheshpura village late on Saturday night when the bus driver lost his way and entered into a rural area where the vehicle came in contact with a hanging wire.

Published: 18th January 2021 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 12:05 AM

Accident

(Representational Photo)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Six persons were burnt alive and 30 others injured when the bus they were travelling on caught fire after coming in contact with a high voltage live electricity line in Jalore district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Maheshpura village late on Saturday night when the bus driver lost his way and entered into a rural area where the vehicle came in contact with a hanging wire and caught fire, police said.

The private bus was on its way to Beawar in Ajmer from Jalore.

The victims were returning to Beawar after visiting a Jain temple.

"A total of six persons died in the incident. Six critically injured were admitted in Jodhpur while others are under treatment in Jalore," Deputy SP Himmat Singh said.

The bodies were handed over to family members on Sunday.

The district administration gave compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased while the injured were given Rs 50 lakh each.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state Forest Minister Sukhram Vishnoi, BJP state president Satish Poonia and other leaders condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

"The news of a bus accident in Jalore, Rajasthan, has caused immense grief. Many people have lost their lives in this accident. I express my condolences to his family members and wish the injured well soon," the PM tweeted.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in an unfortunate bus accident near Maheshpura, Jalore in which 6 people hv lost lives & several others hv been injured. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families, may God give them strength to bear this loss. May those injured recover soon," CM Gehlot tweeted.

