Two arrested in Indore for cheating NEET aspirants of Rs 5 crore

As per the Superintendent of Police, STF, the two accused arrested from Mumbai, had cheated multiple people in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Published: 18th January 2021 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 10:12 AM

By ANI

INDORE: Indore Special Task Force (STF) arrested two people for allegedly cheating National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants of Rs 5 crore on the promise of securing them MBBS seats, a police official said on Sunday.

As per Manish Khatri, Superintendent of Police, STF, the two accused arrested from Mumbai, had cheated multiple people in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

"One Ajay Kumar Jain filed a complaint in January 2018 that the two accused had cheated him of Rs 19,70,000 under the guise of securing a seat for his daughter in a government medical college. We had filed a complaint and the investigation was on. We received information that the accused were in Mumbai and sent a unit there to arrest them. Both the accused have been arrested," he said

The SP said that during the course of the investigation, one more person lodged a complaint against the same accused whom he allegedly cheated of Rs 13 lakh.

"They have also cheated people in Rajasthan. Prima facie, it seems that they have cheated people of around Rs 5 crore. We have taken them into custody and are investigating the case. They had one more accomplice whom we were searching for and found that he's serving a sentence in a Punjab jail in another case. We are also trying to take him on remand," Khatri added.

