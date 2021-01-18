STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

 Woman elopes with paramour in Maharashtra, husband files complaint

A 35-year-old married woman has allegedly eloped with her paramour hailing from Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane.

Published: 18th January 2021 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Paramour

For representational purposes

By PTI

THANE: A 35-year-old married woman has allegedly eloped with her paramour hailing from Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The woman, who lived with her husband and four minor children in Saki Naka area of neighbouring Mumbai, also took along her five-year-old son, an official from Kalyan taluka police station said.

As per a police complaint filed on Sunday by her husband, who works as a security supervisor, he and some relatives went to Shirdi on January 7 to attend a marriage, leaving his wife, three daughters and son at home.

When the man returned home the next day, his wife and son were missing.

His daughters told him that she had gone to a relative's place with the son, the official said.

The man called up the relative and later found the woman had allegedly eloped with her paramour, a resident of Kalyan taluka here, to marry him, he said.

After failing to trace his wife and son, the man filed a police complaint in Kalyan.

The police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 363 (kidnapping) and are conducting a probe into it, the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Thane
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp