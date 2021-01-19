STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man rapes 13-year-old, makes bid to bury her alive in MP's Betul

According to doctors at the Betul district hospital, the minor had not only suffered injuries in her private parts but also to other parts of the body, particularly severe injury in the jaw.

Published: 19th January 2021 07:48 PM

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Minor girls continue to be under attack in Madhya Pradesh, particularly at a time when the state government is running a fortnight-long statewide drive to create public awareness about crime against women.

The latest incident happened on Monday night in the Sarani police station area of Betul district’s Ghodadongri block, around 185 km from Bhopal.

A 13-year-old girl, who went to her agricultural plot alone to shut down the water pump, was caught by the young owner of the adjoining agricultural plot.

The accused allegedly raped and physically assaulted her causing severe injury to her jaw. The teenager’s agony didn’t end there as the accused tried to bury her alive by dumping her in a nullah and covering her with stones.

When the family members of the girl went in search of her, they saw her writhing in pain in the nullah covered with stones.

She was immediately rushed to a medical facility in Ghodadongri block from where doctors referred her to Betul District Hospital. But with her condition worsening, she was referred for life-saving medical treatment to adjoining Nagpur in Maharashtra.

According to doctors at the Betul district hospital, the minor had not only suffered injuries in her private parts but also to other parts of the body, particularly severe injury in the jaw.

Acting in the matter, the police have registered a case of rape under IPC Sections, besides booking the accused under provisions of the SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act. “The accused has been arrested,” sub-divisional officer police Abhay Ram Chowdhary said on Tuesday.

