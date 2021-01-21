STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four held in Surat for selling wheat flour using Reliance Jio logo

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Four persons were arrested for allegedly selling wheat flour in gunny bags bearing Reliance Jio trademark in Surat city of Gujarat, police said on Thursday.

The police on Wednesday arrested the accused from a trading company and booked them under relevant sections of Trade Marks Act of 1999, inspector A N Jani of Sachin police station said.

"The company lodged a complaint that main accused Bharat Gajera's firm Radhakrishna Trading Company was selling wheat flour using the Jio trademark. After a detailed probe, we arrested Gajera and three others for violating the trademark law," the official said.

The three other accused were involved in printing and supplying gunny bags with the Jio logo, he said.

Reliance Jio learned about the illegal use of its logo from TV news reports showing wheat flour was being sold in bags bearing the logo.

Since the company is not into selling agricultural products, it contacted the Surat police to take action against people misusing the trademark, the official added.

