STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui floats new political outfit in Bengal

The pirzada said that the newly launched outfit might contest state elections from all 294 Assembly seats.

Published: 21st January 2021 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

Abbas Siddiqui, influential cleric of Hooghly's Furfura Sharif, launches his new party. (Photo| PTI)

Abbas Siddiqui, influential cleric of Hooghly's Furfura Sharif, launches his new party. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Abbas Siddiqui, an influential cleric of Furfura Sharif Dargah in West Bengal's Hooghly district, on Thursday floated a new political outfit -- Indian Secular Front (ISF) -- ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

The pirzada said that the newly launched outfit might contest state elections from all 294 Assembly seats.

"We have formed this party to ensure that constitutional democracy is protected, everybody gets social justice and all of us live with dignity," Siddiqui, the head of the prominent Sufi mazar, said at the launch of his political outfit at Kolkata Press Club.

In the days ahead, we would organise several programmes to reach out to the masses, he said.

Asked if his move to float a new outfit and contest the polls would lead to a split in minority votes -- a factor that might be disadvantageous for the TMC -- Siddiqui said that it was not his job to worry about the ruling party's election prospects.

To a question about the possibility of forging an alliance with the TMC, he said,"It is the duty of Mamata Banerjee as the chief minister of the state to take everybody along to stop the march of the BJP, not mine.

" Elections to the 294-member Bengal Assembly are likely to be held in April-May.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abbas Siddiqui Furfura Sharif Bengal Elections 2021
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp