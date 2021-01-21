STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC refuses to entertain plea for actions against fake 'baba', 'ashrams ' in country

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde asked senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, appearing for a petitioner, as to how the court would ascertain that a person is a fake 'baba' (godman).

Published: 21st January 2021 12:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 12:20 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to entertain a plea seeking action against illegal ashrams run by fake 'babas' across the country, saying the issue does not fall under its realm.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde asked senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, appearing for a petitioner, as to how the court would ascertain that a person is a fake 'baba' (godman).

"Menaka Guruswamy, senior counsel appearing for petitioner (Dumpala Ramreddy) seeks permission to withdraw this petition.

Permission, as sought for, is granted.

Accordingly, the writ petition is dismissed as withdrawn," said the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, in its order.

During brief hearing, the lawyer said 'Akhil Bharatiya Akahara Parishad' has prepared a list of 'fake baba.

"How can we rely on that list. We do not know if the list was prepared after hearing them," the bench said Guruswamy then said that the list of Akhara contained names like convict Ram Rahim Singh.

This provided all the more reason for people not to go to them, the bench said and asked, "Why do you want the Supreme Court to say that".

"We do not have disrespect for anybody or Akhara Parishad. But we do not know what Akhara Parishad thinks of them. We do not know how the list was prepared. How can the Supreme Court enter into this realm. The court cannot look into it," the bench said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta the told the bench that the petitioner has already filed a habeas corpus petition in the Delhi High Court seeking custody of his daughter who has allegedly been kept in illegal confinement by an alleged godman.

Earlier in last July, the top court had asked the Solicitor General to look into a plea seeking action against illegal ashrams run by bogus 'Babas' across the country and rescuing women from jail-like conditions in 'Adhyatimik Vidyalaya' at Rohini here.

"Look into this, what can be done. This gives a bad name to everyone," the top court had told Mehta.

Dumpala Ramreddy had claimed in his petition that his daughter, a post-doctoral scholar from Iowa State University, USA, has been living in a jail-like condition from July 2015 in 'Adhyatmika Vidyalaya', founded allegedly by a rape accused.

He had said the founder of the ashram has been declared as absconding for about three years and a Joint Committee formed by the Delhi High Court had submitted a report giving details of the pathetic conditions prevailing in the ashram run by Veerendar Dev Dixit.

The plea said the apex body of sages -- 'Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad' -- has declared a list of 17 fake 'babas' in the country which include the name of Veerendar Dev Dixit.

Ramreddy, appearing in person, sought rescuing of his daughter along with about 170 women inmates from Adhyatmika Vidyalaya as it was done in the case of inmates of jails across the country.

"Take stringent action on 17 illegal Ashrams in India run by "bogus Babas"," his plea said, adding, that hundreds/thousands of disciples are residing in 17 fake ashrams in the country and national capital and his daughter is one among such persons trapped by these fake 'babas'.

"That due to inaction of the Respondents and government authorities, fake 'Babas' are running the ashrams and trapping the innocent people particularly women."

"Thousands of women have been forced to stay in the ashrams and they were given drugs and narcotics so that they will not leave the place," he alleged in his plea.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Akhil Bharatiya Akahara Parishad Adhyatimik Vidyalaya
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp