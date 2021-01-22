STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
15-year-old girl found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot, rape suspected

The incident took place on Thursday when the girl was returning home after giving food to her father in the field.

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

CHITRAKOOT: A 15-year-old girl was hacked to death with an axe allegedly after being raped and her four-year-old nephew attacked by unidentified persons in a village here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday when the girl was returning home after giving food to her father in the field, they said.

"The body of the girl was found in a village. She was hacked to death with an axe," Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal said.

Her nephew was also injured by the attackers.

He was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment, he said.

Circle Officer Subodh Gautam said the girl was attacked when she was returning home after giving food to her father in the field.

Her family has alleged that she was raped before being murdered.

It will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination, he said.

