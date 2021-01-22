STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Expelled from Trinamool, disgruntled MLA Baishali Dalmiya maintains suspense over next move

The legislator from Bally said she felt relieved by the decision of the TMC leadership but asserted that her expulsion proved that "rotten elements" are calling the shots in the party.

Published: 22nd January 2021 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 10:45 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Friday expelled disgruntled MLA Baishali Dalmiya from the party for anti-party activities, sources said.

The legislator from Bally said she felt relieved by the decision of the TMC leadership but asserted that her expulsion proved that "rotten elements" are calling the shots in the party.

Dalmiya, who has been publicly speaking against a section of the TMC leadership, maintained suspense over whether she will join the BJP.

She had earlier also claimed that there is no place for "honest and sincere people in the party".

In a statement, the TMC said that its disciplinary committee met on Friday and decided to expel Dalmiya from the party.

"Indiscipline won't be tolerated and stern action would be taken against those leaders who are trying to publically harass the party," it said.

Her expulsion came hours after senior TMC leader Rajib Banerjee resigned from the Mamata Banerjee cabinet, joining the growing list of dissenters who have put the ruling camp in a tight spot ahead of the assembly election.

"The decision to expel me shows that rotten elements are calling the shots in the party. I am answerable to the people of my constituency. If I can't work for them, if I can't speak for them, there is no use being part of such a party," Dalmiya told reporters.

"I had spoken out against the corruption of a section of leaders after the cyclone Amphan," she said.

Protests were held in various parts of West Bengal over alleged lapses in the distribution of monetary compensation to those whose houses were damaged in the cyclone that ravaged the state in May last year.

A section of the victims and opposition parties had alleged that many TMC leaders and their relatives received compensation though their houses were not damaged in the cyclone.

When asked whether she would join the BJP in the days to come, Dalmiya said, "Let's see, only time will say (about it)."

The state BJP leadership said if Dalmiya wants to join the party, it would be looked into.

The daughter of late cricket administrator Jagmohan Dalmiya made her poll debut as TMC candidate in 2016 from the Bally assembly seat.

The TMC Howrah district chief and minister Arup Roy, known to be a detractor of Dalmiya, said that the party did the right thing by expelling her.

"More the people like her leave the party, the better. No one is above the party discipline. She would have never been an MLA had the TMC and Mamata Banerjee not supported her," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trinamool Congress Baishali Dalmiya BJP Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal Polls 2021
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp