STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HAL’s Hawk-i test-fires Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon

State-owned aircraft maker Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd on Thursday successfully test fired a Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon (SAAW) from the Hawk-i aircraft off the coast of Odisha. 

Published: 22nd January 2021 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State-owned aircraft maker Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd on Thursday successfully test fired a Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon (SAAW) from the Hawk-i aircraft off the coast of Odisha. The indigenous stand-off weapon developed by the Research Centre Imarat (RCI), DRDO, is the first smart weapon fired from an Indian Hawk-Mk132. The SAAW is an aircraft-launched, advanced, precision strike weapon of 125 kg category used to attack and destroy enemy airfield assets such as radars, bunkers, taxi tracks and runways within a range of 100 km. It has been earlier successfully test fired from Jaguar aircraft, said a statement issued by the HAL.

R Madhavan, CMD, HAL, said HAL has been focusing on the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign and the company owned Hawk-i platform is being extensively used for certification of systems and weapons developed indigenously by DRDO and CSIR labs. The PSU is indigenously enhancing the training and combat capability of Hawk-i and they are in discussions with armed forces for integration of various weapons on Hawk platform, said Arup Chatterjee, Director, Engineering and R&D, HAL.

The aircraft, flown by HAL test pilots Wg Cdr (Retd) P Awasthi and Wg Cdr (Retd) M Patel, executed the weapon release in a textbook manner and all mission objectives were met. The telemetry and tracking systems captured all the mission events confirming the success of the trials. The Hawk-i  is HAL’s internally funded programme offering the Indian Armed Forces an upgrade and combat capability for the Hawk, transforming it into an Advanced Jet Trainer (AJT) providing training on sensors and weapons in peacetime into a potent combat platform during conflict.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd SAAW Hawk-Mk132
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp