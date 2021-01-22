STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sikkim government decides to open Ramam border checkpost for entry of foreigners

The Ramam checkpost in West Sikkim district will issue Restricted Area Permit and Protected Area Permits to foreigners.

Published: 22nd January 2021 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GANGTOK: To boost rural, religious and adventure tourism in Sikkim, the state government has decided to open the Ramam checkpost for entry of foreign tourists from March 1, an official said.

The Ramam checkpost in West Sikkim district will issue Restricted Area Permit (RAP) and Protected Area Permits (PAP) to foreigners.

At present RAP and PAP are issued to foreigners only at Melli and Rangpo, the official said.

Foreigners, mostly coming from Nepal will be able to enter Sikkim from Ramam checkpost instead of first going down to Siliguri in West Bengal and then entering Sikkim, he said.

The state government on Wednesday issued a notification allowing foreign tourists to enter the state through the Ramam checkpost in West Sikkim district.

The notification said: "The tourism department has indicated that a large number of foreign tourists have been requesting for entry through Ramam checkpost. Therefore, with a view to boost rural, religious and adventure tourism in West and South Sikkim districts the state government has decided to open Ramam checkpost for entry of foreign tourists with effect from 01/03/2021."

The chairman of Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) Lukendra Rasaily thanked Chief Minister PS Tamang for the new entry point for foreigners at Ramam.

"Thank you Chief Minister, PS Tamang Sir for the establishment of entry point for foreigners from Ramam. On behalf of entire tourism stakeholders of Sikkim, I thank you...This will help tourism to flourish in South and West Sikkim district," he said.

