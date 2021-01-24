STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Time capsule to be buried on Republic Day to mark 100 years of Aligarh Muslim University

The steel capsule which weighs 1.5 tonne would be buried at a depth of 30 feet in front of Victoria Gate, the iconic structure, which marks the heart of this historic institution.

Published: 24th January 2021 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ALIGARH: A special feature of this year's Republic Day celebrations at Aligarh Muslim University would be an online function to mark the burial of a time capsule containing a document that carries the history of the 100 year journey of the institution, an official said on Sunday.

AMU spokesman Rahat Abrar told PTI, "This document which has been prepared by a group of scholars marks the narrative of the march of this institution since it became a university in 1920.

The steel capsule which weighs 1.5 tonne would be buried at a depth of 30 feet in front of Victoria Gate, the iconic structure, which marks the heart of this historic institution." He added that the historic ceremony would be carried out by Vice Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor.

It was in 1877 that the original avatar of the institution came into existence as the Muslim Anglo Oriental College.

At that time too, the university had buried a similar time capsule containing the history leading to the establishment of this institute.

In 1920, the college was raised to the level of a university by an Act of Parliament.

Meanwhile, university authorities have not clarified whether there is any proposal to excavate the earlier time capsule.

