STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

INS Viraat dismantling to take nine more months; 30% work over

The world's longest-serving warship was decommissioned by the Indian Navy four years ago.

Published: 25th January 2021 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

INS Viraat during its last journey from Naval Dockyard to Alang in Gujarat where it will be dismantled in Mumbai Saturday Sept. 19 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Around 30 per cent dismantling work of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier 'Viraat' has been completed and the entire vessel would be dismantled in nine months, a Gujarat-based ship breaker has said.

Mukesh Patel, Chairman of the Shree Ram Group at Alang in Bhavnagar district which bought Viraat at an auction in July last year for Rs 38.54 crore, said the firm began the dismantling process in December.

The world's longest-serving warship was decommissioned by the Indian Navy four years ago.

It is being dismantled with the help of around 300 trained workers at one of the plots owned by ship breaking firm, Patel said.

"We started the dismantling process in December last year and hope to finish the task in the next eight to nine months. We are following the global norms on eco-friendly ship breaking," he said.

Viraat had reached the Alang ship breaking yard from Mumbai in September.

The centaur-class aircraft carrier was in service with the Indian Navy for 29 years before being decommissioned in March 2017.

There was a campaign on social media to save the warship and convert it into a maritime heritage museum but nothing came out of it.

The Centre in July 2019 informed the Parliament that the decision to scrap Viraat was taken after due consultation with the Indian Navy.

In a last-ditch effort, Mumbai-based Envitech Marine Consultants had approached Patel to acquire the ship for converting it into a museum, for which Patel had sought Rs 100 crore and an NOC from the Central government for the resale.

"I was ready to sell the ship for converting it into a museum and even delayed the dismantling for about two months.

But that company could not procure the NOC from the Centre, which is mandatory in such deals," said Patel.

At present, the ship is anchored around 300 metres off the shore and is being cut into pieces using gas cutters and heavy duty cranes.

After a significant portion is cut, it will be pulled ashore next month for further dismantling, he said.

"The ski-jump was cut first when dismantling process began.

To maintain balance and keep the ship afloat, we then cut apart the back portion and removed some metal from the middle.

Reduction in weight will help pulling it ashore," he said.

There is no clear estimate about how much metal would be salvaged from the ship, Patel said.

"All the memorabilia and parts like the steering wheel were removed by the Navy before the ship was handed over to us.

Though the engine was there, propellers andshaft were removed before we received the possession, which is a standard procedure," he said.

Viraat is the second aircraft carrier to be dismantled in India.

In 2014, Vikrant was dismantled in Mumbai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Viraat Indian Navy
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp