STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Obnoxious, unacceptable, outrageous: Activists slam Bombay HC groping judgement

Groping a minor's breast without "skin to skin contact" cannot be termed as sexual assault, the High Court said.

Published: 25th January 2021 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Activists and child rights bodies have slammed the recent judgement of the Bombay High Court that there is no sexual assault if there is no 'skin-to-skin' contact.

In a judgement passed on January 19, the Bombay High Court has said groping a minor's breast without 'skin-to-skin contact' cannot be termed sexual assault as defined under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Justice Pushpa Ganediwala of the Nagpur bench of held that there must be "skin to skin contact with sexual intent" for an act to be considered sexual assault.

It has drawn the ire of child rights bodies and activists, who have termed it "absolutely unacceptable, outrageous and obnoxious", and called for challenging the judgement.

READ| Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Dhananjay Tingal, executive director of child rights NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan, said their legal team was looking into the matter and all the data related to this is being collected.

"We shall be appealing the Supreme court on the basis of their inputs," Tingal told PTI.

Activist Kavita Krishnan, secretary of All India Progressive Women's Association, called it an "outrageous judgement" that goes against the letter of the law.

"The POCSO law defines sexual assault very clearly and it has a provision for sexual touch.

This notion that you will circumvent the law by saying touch with or without clothes makes no sense at all," Krishnan said.

"That is absolute rubbish and it fails the test of common sense also. For me, it's a larger question of who qualifies to be a judge in cases related to gender," she said.

Yogita Bhayana, an activist who heads the People Against Rape in India (PARI), said it was disappointing to hear from a judge and such statements "motivate the criminals".

"I really think it's very regressive of her to say this," Bhayana said.

After the Nirbhaya case, Bhayana said they were trying to push that even verbal gestures are included as assault, adding that they wanted to be more progressive and move to issues of cyber bullying.

"On other hand, they are talking about this!" she said.

Prabhat Kumar, deputy director of Save the Children, said nowhere in the POCSO Act itself there is talk about skin-to-skin contact.

"The act talks about physical (abuse), which is largely the use of force to sexually assault.

So we feel that this interpretation is not right," Kumar said.

"If there are inconsistencies in interpretation of this law, then we must choose the law with the stricter punishment for the person accused of the offence.

So even that has not been complied with," he said.

Women's rights activist Shamina Shafiq called it very unfortunate that a lady judge had come out with this judgement.

"As a woman, you must understand that groping while you are wearing clothes is very usual and unfortunately normal in this country and this is something that keeps on happening to women and girls.

And to say such a thing will give ideas to men also and it will not act as a deterrent," Shafiq said.

"It's shocking and the judge is a woman.

I absolutely fail to understand how a woman judge can pass this kind of judgement," social activist Shabnam Hashmi said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO Act groping Bombay High Court
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp