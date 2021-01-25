STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scindia family pulled down Congress governments in MP twice: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan was addressing a programme organised at the state BJP headquarter to mark the death anniversary of Vijaya Raje Scindia, popularly known as the Rajmata of Gwalior.

Published: 25th January 2021 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 11:20 PM

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Jyotiraditya Scindia was the second member from his clan to pull down a Congress government in Madhya Pradsh, decades after 'Rajmata' Vijaya Raje Scindia toppled the "anti-people" Congress government in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday.

He also said the entire Scindia family is now part of one party (BJP).

"Rajmata, who was one of thefounding members of the BJP, had toppled the anti-people DP Mishra-led Congress government in the state (in 1967). She would have been happy to see that her grandson (Jyotiraditya Scindia) helped in bringing down the minority government of Congress (in year 2020). Now, the entire (Scindia) family is in one party," Chouhan said.

He was addressing a programme organised at the state BJP headquarter to mark the death anniversary of Vijaya Raje Scindia, popularly known as the Rajmata of Gwalior.

Chouhan was referring to the collapse of Kamal Nath-led Congress government in March last year, after 22 MLAs, who were loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia, resigned and quit the party.

They later joined the BJP, which returned to power under Chouhan.

Meanwhile, the Congress has taken a dim view of Chouhan's remarks.

"The sense of glory and pride in toppling an elected government is a shameful expression of democratic values. People's verdict should be respected," he said.

