Shivraj government trying to crush farmers' voice: Kamal Nath hits out at MP CM

He also claimed that the new laws will privatise the agriculture sector and farmers will become bonded labourers of big industrialists.

Published: 25th January 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Sunday hit out at the BJP dispensation in the state for using force on his party workers during a protest in Bhopal against the Centre's three new farm laws, and alleged that the government was trying to crush the voice of farmers.

He also claimed that the new laws will privatise the agriculture sector and farmers will become bonded labourers of big industrialists.

Nath led a farmers' tractor rally in Depalpur, about 50 kms from Indore, to protest against the new agri laws.

He was seen driving a tractor himself in an agriculture-dominated area.

On Saturday, Congress workers protesting against the three agri laws clashed with police and allegedly hurled stones while on their way to gherao the Raj Bhavan in Bhopal, prompting police to use water cannons, tear gas and canes to disperse them, officials earlier said.

Talking to reporters in Depalpur on Sunday, Nath said, "The administration in Bhopal tried to crush the voice of farmers. The (ruling) Bharatiya Janata Party does not understand that farmers comprise the largest community in our country."

The former state chief minister alleged that the central government was trying to privatise the country's farm sector through the three new agriculture laws.

"Lakhs of farmers have been agitating against the three black laws at Delhi borders since many days. These laws will destroy the economy of our state and the country as they will reduce the purchasing power of farmers, causing the markets to collapse," Nath said.

He also targeted the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government over the death of 24 people after consuming spurious liquor in Morena district recently, crimes against women and unemployment.

"I appeal to the people to understand the truth and support the truth to secure their future," Nath said.

Before taking part in the tractor rally, Nath visited a temple in Depalpur.

Later while addressing a farmers' rally, he said, "These (BJP leaders) will collect donations for the Ram temple and raise petrol and diesel prices by Rs two rupees and then divert attention (from inflation). This is happening. Petrol and diesel prices are going to reach Rs 100 per litre."

The former MP chief minister also said that visiting temples and mosques will not create employment opportunities.

Taking a dig at the Narendra Modi government, he said, "Modi wanted to become the prime minister for the first time in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and talked about giving two crore jobs to the youth every year and doubling the income of farmers."

"Have you heard these promises made by Modi to the youths and farmers in the last Lok Sabha elections of 2019? He starts talking about Pakistan and nationalism to divert people's attention," Nath alleged.

"The new laws will privatise the agriculture sector and eliminate the possibility of farmers getting the minimum support price for their crops. Farmers will become bonded labourers of big industrialists," he said.

Enacted in September last year, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several border points of Delhi, demanding a repeal of the three farm laws.

Multiple rounds of talks between the government and farmer unions have failed to break the impasse so far, while the Supreme Court has appointed a panel for resolution of the issue.

