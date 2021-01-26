Vaccination drive catching pace in Uttarakhand, COVID-19 slows down

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: With rumours around Covid-19 vaccine being quelled, the graph of vaccination has doubled in Uttarakhand since the beginning of the drive on January 16.

On January 25, a total of 4032 people were vaccinated in comparison to 2026 on January 16.

Madan Kaushik, state cabinet minister and spokesperson for the state government said, "Vaccination programme is being implemented efficiently according to the vision of our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. We are on to a way to win the fight against global pandemic".

Till date, 14,546 people have been vaccinated so far.

Meanwhile, not a single Covid-19 case has emerged in seven districts of the state on Tuesday while only one case emerged in three districts of the hill state. Total 39 Covid positive cases were detected in Uttarakhand on Tuesday with a recovery rate of 95.39%.

The maximum number of front line workers including doctors have been vaccinated in Dehradun with total 2287 followed by Haridwar (1544), Nainital (1433), Udham Singh Nagar (1390), Chamoli (1005), Rudraprayag (991), Champawat (979), Tehri (867), Uttarkashi (854), Pauri (832), Pithoragarh (823), Almora (803) and Bageshwar (738).

Anoop Nautiyal, a Dehradun based analyst said, "Now that vaccination drive is catching pace we need to be vigilant and not let our guard down. There is still a long way to go in this battle against the pandemic."

Uttarakhand state government has requested additional 200000 doses of Covid vaccine citing Mahakumbh 2021. The religious congregation is expected to catch pace next month with over all-around 12 Crore devotees expected to attend the event.

The state has already received over 200000 doses of vaccine which is more than enough to cover 88000 health workers from the state health department.

Uttarakhand received 1.13 lakh Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccine doses for Covid 19 earlier this month. Arrangements to vaccinate over 3 lakh people in six months Uttarakhand have been put in place, said state government officials.

The priority will be given to the front line workers such as state health department workers including doctors, a vulnerable group who carry comorbidities and are susceptible to the infection, health workers along with those who are directly or indirectly involved in fighting the epidemic.

Officials also added that sanitation facilities, transport and internet connectivity is being ensured to make vaccination drive hassle-free for the people.

More than 93,000 health workers of the hill state will be given COVID19 vaccine free of cost added the officials.