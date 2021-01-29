STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government sending RSS people to instigate clashes at Singhu border: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee

The organization also clarified that the protestors did not go to Red Fort, but marched on the decided route while taking out tractor rallies on Republic Day.

Published: 29th January 2021 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers on their tractors arrive at Red Fort during the Kisan Gantantra Parade amid the 72nd Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi

Farmers on their tractors arrive at Red Fort during the Kisan Gantantra Parade amid the 72nd Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) leader Satnam Singh Pannu on Friday claimed that the central government is sending Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated people to instigate clashes at the protest site.

"Modi government is using sick tactics to delegitimise our movement. They are sending the RSS people to instigate clashes here; they did it two times yesterday. We will make sacrifices but not go back until and unless the laws are repealed," Pannu told ANI at the Singhu border.

He further said more farmers are going to join them in the evening. The farmer leader also clarified that the protestors did not go to Red Fort, but marched on the decided route while taking out tractor rallies on Republic Day.

"Our people did not go to the Red Fort, we conducted our rally at the ring road only. The government had sent its own people there and is registering cases against us. They should take back these cases," he added.

Pannu claimed that the farmers were not involved in vandalism in Delhi on January 26. Instead, a conspiracy was planned against them.

Farmers are staging anti-farm law protests at Delhi borders including Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur. Heavy security forces are deployed at the borders to keep a check on the law and order situation.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Farmers Protests Farm Laws Satnam Singh Pannu
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There have been 4-5 mini budgets in 2020, upcoming budget will be seen as part of that series: PM
Gallery
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp