STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India strongly condemns vandalisation of Mahatma Gandhi statue in US

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised by unknown persons at Central Park in the City of Davis, California.

Published: 30th January 2021 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday strongly condemned the vandalisation of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Davis, California, US.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said the Government of India strongly condemns the malicious and despicable act against a universally respected icon of peace and justice.

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised by unknown persons at Central Park in the City of Davis, California. It was a gift to the City of Davis by the Government of India in 2016.

The Indian embassy has taken up the matter with the US Department of State for a thorough investigation into the incident and appropriate action against those responsible, the statement further said.

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in San Francisco Dr T V Nagendra Prasad has separately taken up the matter with the City of Davis and local law enforcement authorities.

The Mayor of Davis deeply regretted the incident and informed that they have initiated an investigation, said the statement.

The US Department of State has conveyed that this act of vandalism is unacceptable and expressed the hope that perpetrators will be brought to justice as quickly as possible.

Local Indian community organisations have also condemned the act of vandalism.

January 30 is the 73rd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who led India to its freedom from the British colonial rule.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp